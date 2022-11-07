Monday, 07 November 2022

07 November 2022

Gardener talk

THE former head gardener at a 2,600-acre estate will give a talk at Caversham Heights Methodist Church on Thursday, November 17 from 7.45pm.

Alan Power will talk about the Stourhead Estate in Wiltshire, which is owned by the National Trust and he managed for 18 years. Entry costs £5.  

07 November 2022

