Wonderland approved

CAVERSHAM will host Reading Winter Wonderland for a second year after plans for the Christmas festival were approved despite residents’ concerns.

The organisers have been given a contract by Reading Borough Council to hold the event at Hills Meadow car park for the next six years.

It was held in the car park for the first time last year, having previously been staged in Forbury Gardens.

Wooden chalets, fairground rides and a giant ice rink will be in place from November 12 to January 2.

The council has restricted the opening hours to protect neighbouring properties and said the festival could only be lit no earlier than 30 minutes before the opening time or later than 30 minutes after closing time.

Caversham and District Residents’ Association had objected on the grounds of the environmental impact.

Chairwoman Helen Lambert claimed that structures near trees would cause root damage and said litter at last year’s event was not properly cleared up.

She also objected to noise problems caused by live music and party nights. Organisers have promised the noise will not exceed 65 decibels this year.