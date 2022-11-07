Scams advice

Monday, 07 November 2022

07 November 2022

A PUBLIC meeting about scams and how to avoid them will be held at Highdown School in Emmer Green on Wednesday from 7.30pm.

Steve Hambridge, of Reading Trading Standards, will speak.

The meeting has been organised by Caversham and District Residents’ Association. Author Margaret Ormonde will sign copies of her book, Emmer Green: Past and Present.

