Former soap star joins Ukrainians at coffee morning

ACTRESS and singer Tracy Shaw donated clothes and sweets to Ukrainian families at a coffee morning for refugees in Henley.

The former Coronation Street star visited the event at Trinity Hall in Harpsden Road accompanied by her dog Mila.

She chatted with refugees who fled the war-torn country earlier this year and are now living with host families in the Henley area.

The weekly event is run by support hub Mother Sister Daughter.

Founder Gemma Birch said: “Tracy stayed until the end of our coffee morning, taking time to listen to what our families need and considering how and what she can do personally to help them. We had a fabulous morning and our ladies spent time chatting over coffee and selecting some warm clothing for themselves and their children.

“Tracy brought her gorgeous dog, which everyone fell in love with, and gave out sweets to all the children.”

Shaw, 49, who played Maxine Peacock in the ITV soap from 1995 to 2003 and now lives in Caversham Heights with husband Ashley and sons Louis and Luca, had visited the hall a few days before to drop off some winter coats.

Ms Birch said: “A couple of weeks ago I made an appeal to some of our local schools for warm coats and clothes to help prepare our local Ukrainian guests for the colder, winter months.

“We were overwhelmed by the generosity of people and had several carloads of clothes delivered to us by several of the mums who all spent time with one of our volunteers, Gaynor, getting to know what we do and how we support our local Ukrainian families and hosts.

“One of them was Tracy who was really interesed in the work we do and then she came back a few days later off her own back.”

Mother Sister Daughter raised more than £1,400 at a jumble sale at the hall on Saturday which was attended by about 130 people.

The money will go towards a Christmas party for the Ukrainian families, with presents, dinner and a choir singing carols.

Ms Birch said: “It really surprised me how many people came. Everyone said it was lovely to have a jumble sale but they were also really positive about the cause. Some donated money without buying anything.

“They spent time talking to our volunteers and some of the Ukrainian families who were there and there was a lot of thanks for what we do.”

Shaw couldn’t be there as she was filming.

Ms Birch hopes to have another jumble sale in the spring.