07 November 2022

Overexcited Mayor

Overexcited Mayor

HENLEY Mayor Michelle Thomas admitted she was thrilled to be opening the Planet Organic supermarket in Henley.

But perhaps her excitement got the better of her when she spoke to the assembled crowd, including the company’s chief executive and chairman.

“I couldn’t be more excited about this opening,” said the Mayor. “For you to choose Henley as your first store outside of Henley-on-Thames is incredible.”

She meant outside of London of course.

07 November 2022

