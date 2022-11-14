Festive stalls

A CHRISTMAS shopping night will be held in Caversham Park Village from 7pm to 9pm on Thursday.

Hand-felted decorations and personalised baubles will be sold from stalls at the Milestone Centre in Northbrook Road.

There will also be stalls selling crochet shawls, dog coats, baby clothes, jewellery, fudge, and fair trade beauty products. Homemade mince pies and mulled wine will be available.