Monday, 14 November 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

14 November 2022

Festive stalls

A CHRISTMAS shopping night will be held in Caversham Park Village from 7pm to 9pm on Thursday.

Hand-felted decorations and personalised baubles will be sold from stalls at the Milestone Centre in Northbrook Road.

There will also be stalls selling crochet shawls, dog coats, baby clothes, jewellery, fudge, and fair trade beauty products. Homemade mince pies and mulled wine will be available.

14 November 2022

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33