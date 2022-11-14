Monday, 14 November 2022

14 November 2022

Arts fair

AN arts fair will be held at Caversham Methodist Church in Gosbrook Road tomorrow (Saturday).

The Artists and Makers Fair will have more than 30 stalls run by Caversham artists and craftspeople from 10am to 4pm. Homemade cakes and refreshments will be on offer. Entry is free.

14 November 2022

