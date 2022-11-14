Thousands gather for Remembrance Sunday service in Henley

Thousands gathered in Market Place yesterday for the Remembrance Sunday service in Henley.

The ceremony was led by Rev Jeremy Tayler, the rector of Henley with Remenham, and was attended by Mayor Michelle Thomas, fellow town councillors, and MP John Howell.

It began with a parade led by the army cadets followed by navy cadets, members of the Henley and Peppard branch of the Royal British Legion, police and fire service, beavers, cubs, scouts, guides, and brownies, all led by their standard bearers.

Rev Tayler began the service with a prayer before the The Last Post was sounded to mark the start of the two-minute silence.

Readings were then given by town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward and Anne Evans, chairman of the Henley and Peppard branch of the Royal British Legion, before Cllr Thomas delivered her speech.

As well as remembering those killed in the first and second world wars, she paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II in what she called the “most difficult” speech she has written during her term.

Wreaths were then laid on the town hall steps by Deputy Lieutenant of Oxfordshire Lady Hall, the Mayor, Mr Howell, councillors, and representatives from 27 groups and organisations across Henley.

The ceremony ended with a procession marching around Market Place to the applause of the gathered crowd.

A rull report and pictures will appear in this week’s Henley Standard.