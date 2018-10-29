Children pressed into making traditional apple juice

PUPILS at Ewelme Primary School made 18 litres of apple juice after learning how to press the fruit.

The 26 year one and two children took part in the workshop as part of National Apple Day, which takes place on October 21.

They sorted, washed, chopped and pressed the apples before pasteurisng the juice and selling it to their parents, raising more than £60 for the school. Nick and Banny Hay, whose son Caspar, six, attends the school, provided the apples from the family’s Three Oaks Orchard in Henley.

The varieties were Golden Smoothee, russet, fuji and Saturn.

Mrs Hay, who lives in St Mark’s Road, Henley, said: “The children were very interested and hard-working. They first had to identify varieties of apples and then sort them into those that go into compost, those to juice and those to sell. They had to bag up the apples for selling at school according to the variety.”

The remainder of the fruit was then washed, chopped and crushed using a scratter ready to be pressed.

Mrs Hay said: “It was all hand-pressed apple juice using traditional, old-fashioned methods.

“These days children are so far removed from the harvest process, so it’s important that they learn about locally grown fruit and the process of getting it to their table.”

Mrs Hay thanked parents Penny Nixey, Vix Hogg, Lorrieyn Walsh and Melanie Gibbs who helped on the day.