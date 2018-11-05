Cress walks

Steel rail gantries ‘should be made more attractive’
Monday, 05 November 2018
GUIDED walks will be held at Ewelme watercress beds on Sunday from 10.30am.
Visitors will be able to walk around the nature reserve or go with a guide.
A Sixties film of the watercress industry will be shown.
Entry costs £3 (accompanied children and Chiltern Society members go free). No dogs, except assist dogs. Sensible footwear is advised.
