School awarded £3,500 by Chiltern Chase organisers

EWELME Primary School has received a donation of more than £3,500.

The money was raised by this year’s Chiltern Chase in June which comprised 5km, 10km and 15km races and a children’s event.

A cheque was presented to pupils and the Friends of Ewelme School.

The money will be spent on additional resources for the children, such as ICT equipment or visits from outside educational companies.

Headteacher Margery Slatter said: “This is a very large amount of money which parents and staff together couldn’t hope to raise in a year.

“It makes a hugely valuable contribution to the curriculum and the enrichment we can give the children’s education.

“We always spend it on items which would not otherwise be possible out of the school budget.

“At the moment we need all the help we can get, I’m afraid, because schools are under a huge amount of pressure not only to perform academically but also in order to remain viable financially.” Debbie Farrell, who chairs the Friends group, said: “This is brilliant. The Chiltern Chase is the biggest fund-raiser we have during the year. I live in the village and we love having the event here.”

Laura Gilroy, a member of the Chiltern Chase committee, said: “The committee members are all local and many came to the school.

“Times are getting so hard for schools. This is the oldest school in England and we need to keep it going.”

Barry Tindall, another member of the committee, said that in the last 13 years the event had raised more than £93,000 and next year it is hoped to break the £100,000 mark.

“We want to keep supporting the school,” he said. “It’s a personal thing for me as I went to school here and my mum taught here.”

The committee donated another £3,500 to the South Central Ambulance First Responders.

Next year’s Chiltern Chase will be held on June 9 and entries are now open.

For more information and to enter, visit www.chilternchase.com