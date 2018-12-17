Engineering apprentice wins award and £250

AN apprentice from Ewelme has won an award.

Oliver Taylor-Lane scooped the heritage engineering apprentice of the year award at the NEC Birmingham Classic Motor Show.

He is employed by Ian Wylie, owner of the Priory Vintage Car Company in Britwell Salome, and only started his course at the Heritage Skills Academy at Bicester a year ago.

His father, Dominic, founder of the Association of Heritage Engineers, said: “Ollie’s late grandfather Peter Tothill was himself an apprentice for the Nuffield organisation, going on to become a senior production engineer at Cowley and being part of the team that built the first Mini. He would have been immensely proud.”

Oliver (right) was presented with the award by pDanny Hopkins, of Practical Classics magazine (left) and also received a £250 cheque from Ray Newell, director of the Morris Minor Owners Club (centre), which funds the skills development prize.