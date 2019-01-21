Filming plan at old quarry

EWELME is set to be invaded by film crews for 13 weeks from next month.

A planning application has been submitted to construct temporary sets and storage buildings at Ambrose Quarry, off Old London Road.

There would also be facilities for support services and parking for 200 cars and 15 light goods vehicles.

The number of people working on site at any one time would vary from 30 to 250.

The application made by Planit Consulting says: “The proposal involves the temporary use of the land for the creation of a series of film sets for a period of 13 weeks between February 18 and May 19.

“This includes site preparation, rehearsals and filming and strike (removals) period.

“Generally, activity at the site will be low-level during the early preparation and late strike periods. Most activity will be during the rehearsal and filming phase, which will take place over three days towards the middle of April.

“The location of the filming area within the quarry has been chosen to ensure minimum impact on the surrounding countryside, the wider landscape and neighbour amenity.

“It has also been chosen to allow safe access for all construction vehicles, crew and visitors.

“Owing to the temporary nature of the proposal, the development will have no lasting or unacceptably detrimental impact on the character and appearance of the site.

“At the end of the temporary period, all temporary structures will be removed and the land left in a condition to be agreed with the landowner.”

The application says the presence of the production would bring “significant” economic benefits to the area as members of the film crew would use cafés and pubs for their breaks and at least a quarter of the personnel would stay at local bed and breakfast venues.

“These economic benefits are considered sufficient to outweigh any temporary harm to the countryside,” it says.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, will make a decision by February 12.