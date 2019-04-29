Four ‘Wildcats’ win novice event at charity triathlon
FOUR women from Wargrave raised about £400 for ... [more]
Monday, 29 April 2019
A STREET party will be held next Saturday (May 4) to mark the 10th anniversary of Ewelme Village Store.
All are welcome to the celebration in Parsons Lane from 11am to 1pm. There will be drinks and canapes.
The store was funded by residents and is owned by all who bought a £10 share.
