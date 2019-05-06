Monday, 06 May 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Plant sale

EWELME Horticultural Society will hold its annual plant sale next Saturday from 10am to 1pm.

There will be hanging baskets, vegetable plants and lots of bedding plants and perennials.

Profits from the sale enable the society to run its annual show, which this year will be held on August 26 at the village’s recreation ground.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33