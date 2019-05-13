New homes ‘not needed’

PLANS for five new homes in Ewelme have been opposed by Benson Parish Council.

St John Homes, of Taplow, wants to redevelop land in Old London Road by demolishing the large storage buildings that currently occupy the site.

It also wants to convert a barn into four office units.

The site is bounded to the south and west by homes. The developer says there would by a 37 per cent reduction in the footprint of the buildings and there would no longer be any lorries visiting the site.

But the council has objected, saying the site is not in the Benson neighbourhood plan and more new houses are not needed.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, will make the final decision by May 15.