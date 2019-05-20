Women in 15-mile Thames path walk for water charity
TEN women walked almost 15 miles along the River ... [more]
Monday, 20 May 2019
A LITTER pick will be held in Ewelme on June 29, starting at the pavilion at 9.30am. Tea and coffee will be provided.
20 May 2019
World famous orchestra returning to village festival
A WORLD famous chamber orchestra is returning to ... [more]
