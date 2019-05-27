Plant sale raises £500 towards cost of village show

A PLANT sale in Ewelme raised £500 for this year’s village show.

About 75 people visited the sale in the village hall which featured bedding plants, vegetables and perennials as well as hanging baskets.

It is organised annually by Ewelme Horticultural Society.

There was tea, coffee and biscuits on sale and a small raffle with prizes including chocolates and bottles of alcohol.

Tracey Stringer, who chairs the society, said: “It was first come, first served, so the busy time was from 10am to 11am. This year we’re not doing any other fund-raisers so the sale was vitally important.

“We have done the open gardens but we’re not doing that this year as there’s too many event clashes.”

The money raised will go towards the cost of running the show, which will be held on the recreation ground on Monday, August 26 and will be opened by Lady Jay, the High Sheriff of Oxfordshire, who lives in Ewelme.

It will feature a classic car show, stalls, food and drink and children’s entertainer Bertie Slippers.