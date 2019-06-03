Chase places

PLACES are still available for the 14th annual Chiltern Chase in Ewelme, which will be held on Sunday, June 9, starting at 10am.

The multi-terrain run features distances of 5km, 10km and 15km.

It is raising money for the Stroke Association and the Friends of Ewelme School.

Entrants must be 16 or over. Entry costs from £15 to £19. To register, visit www.chilternchase.com