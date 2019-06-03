Gym upgrade

Climate emergency is my priority, says new leader
A WARGRAVE councillor has been made leader of ... [more]
Monday, 03 June 2019
NEW outdoor gym equipment has been installed at the recreation ground in Ewelme.
The three wood pieces include balancing beams and parallel bars.
South Oxfordshire District Council provided a £3,500 grant and Ewelme Parish Council gave £500.
03 June 2019
More News:
Climate emergency is my priority, says new leader
A WARGRAVE councillor has been made leader of ... [more]
Children get the giggles for Shakespeare production
CHILDREN in Wargrave will perform a shortened ... [more]
POLL: Have your say