Roses to remember

THIRTY-FIVE donated roses have been planted at St Mary the Virgin Church in Ewelme.

They have been placed on the outer edge of the two paths leading to the main doors of the church.

They were donated by villagers in memory of a loved one or to celebrate a wedding. Three carpet roses were planted at the base of the remembrance garden wall.

The plants were celebrated with the first rose tea on Sunday and this will now be held annually.

David Austin, a specialist English rose breeder, chose the different types, which include Tottering Gently By, Alnwick Rose, Ancient Marine, Boscobel, Brother Cadfael, Buttercup, Desdemona, Emily Bronte, Gertrude Jekyll, James Austin, Lady Gardener, Molineux, Tranquility, Thomas a Becket, Scepter’d Isle, Princess Alexandra of Kent, Olivia Rose Austin, Royal Jubilee, Skylark, Princess Anne, Wisley 2008 and Vanessa Bell.