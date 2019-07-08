AN open afternoon will be held at the Ewelme watercress beds local nature reserve on Sunday from 2pm to 4.30pm.

Visitors can relax with a cup of tea and cake beside the stream and view the wildflower meadow with one of the centre’s guides or take a self-guided walk.

Entry is £3 for adults and members of the Chiltern Society and accompanied children go free. No dogs, except guide dogs, and sensible footwear is advised.