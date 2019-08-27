MORE than 500 people soaked up the the sunshine at the 39th annual Ewelme village show.

The event, which was organised by Ewelme Horticultural Society, was opened by the High Sheriff of Oxfordshire, Lady Jay of Ewelme, at the recreation ground on bank holiday Monday.

In her opening speech she said: “I was very honoured when the committee asked me to open this show. It is a marvellous event that brings together so many people from Ewelme and further afield so it’s very well treasured.

“It is quite hot today, especially for me [referring to her heavy ceremonial robes] so without further delay I’m proud to declare this show open.”

There were the usual classes for fruit, vegetables, cakes, preserves, flowers, arts and crafts as well as several for children.

There was also children’s entertainer Bertie Slippers and Lu’s Owls where show visitors could handle the birds.

The Friends of Ewelme School ran a barbecue and raised £300.

Society chairwoman Tracey Stringer said: “It went brilliantly. There were more exhibits on the tables and more entries in our ‘challenge’ category where children decorated wellies and adults decorated watering cans.

“The weather did make for a lovely atmosphere.

“We had ice creams, Pimm’s and a barbecue so everybody was well fed and nourished.

“It’s a village event. It’s open to everybody but it brings the village together every year.

“It’s just something that started off quite small at the back of a pub garden and now we have got a huge marquee.”

Two of the original founder members – Cynthia Winfield and Mrs Stringer’s father Michael Glasson – still sit on the committee.

On Saturday, Lady Jay, who took up the post of High Sheriff in April, held a party on the recreation ground to thank the village.

