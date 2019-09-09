Villagers suggest upgrades

Cyclists in three-day Alps ride for girl’s back surgery
Monday, 09 September 2019
A NUMBER of projects have been put forward by residents of Lewknor for infrastructure improvements in the village.
The parish is set to receive a total of about £44,000 in Community Infrastructure Levy funding.
This is a charge that councils can impose on devlopers in order to help fund infrastructure, facilities and services.
The parish has already received more than £31,000 which must be spent within five years.
The residents’ suggestions on how to spend the money include:
· • Upgrade the village hall playground
· • Improve the school playground
· • Improving or create footpaths, one specifically from Barley Close to the church and school.
• Install more benches around the parish.
Councillors are still happy to receive suggestions, or comments. If you have any ideas, email lewknorparish
@hotmail.co.uk
The council will put forwardb the final proposals for discussion at May’s annual parish meeting.
