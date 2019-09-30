Monday, 30 September 2019

Chaucer lure

THE crest of Geoffrey Chaucer’s granddaughter could be used to promote Ewelme.

The parish council has received a request from a parishioner asking whether it would promote the use of crest of Alice Chaucer, Duchess of Suffolk.

She lived in Ewelme for several years and was buried in St Mary's Church in the village after her death in 1475.

The council says it is interested in the idea.

