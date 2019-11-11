Charity talk

Reality TV star opens new hair salon after relocation
A REALITY television star opened a Goring hair ... [more]
Monday, 11 November 2019
ART historian Robert Kidner will speak to a meeting of Ewelme’s Watercress Painters at the watercress centre on Monday at 2.30pm.
His subject will be “Art and the landscape”.
The proceeds will be donated to his chosen charity, Guideposts.
11 November 2019
