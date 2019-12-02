Monday, 02 December 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Decision delay

A DECISION on plans for a new house in Ewelme has been deferred for a site visit to take place.

Dr Mark Enfield wants to build the single-storey property on land to the north of Fields End Farmhouse, off Parsons Lane, with off-road parking, turning areas and landscaping.

An unmade access road which serves the site, 10 existing properties and a field would lead to a parking area with three spaces.

Ewelme Parish Council disputes Dr Enfield’s claim that the house would be infill development and said that it would increase traffic on the bridleway.

There were 21 objections to the application and 11 people in support.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33