Decision delay

A DECISION on plans for a new house in Ewelme has been deferred for a site visit to take place.

Dr Mark Enfield wants to build the single-storey property on land to the north of Fields End Farmhouse, off Parsons Lane, with off-road parking, turning areas and landscaping.

An unmade access road which serves the site, 10 existing properties and a field would lead to a parking area with three spaces.

Ewelme Parish Council disputes Dr Enfield’s claim that the house would be infill development and said that it would increase traffic on the bridleway.

There were 21 objections to the application and 11 people in support.