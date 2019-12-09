Doctor wins consent for new house despite opposition

PLANS for a new house in Ewelme have been approved despite opposition from the parish council and some residents.

Dr Mark Enfield has been granted permission to build the single-storey property on land to the north of Fields End Farmhouse, off Parsons Lane, with off-road parking, turning areas and landscaping.

An unmade access road which serves the site, 10 existing properties and a field would lead to a parking area with three spaces. There were 21 objections to the application and 11 people in support.

Ewelme Parish Council disputed Dr Enfield’s claim that the house would be infill development and said that it would increase traffic on the bridleway.

Opponents said that allowing the development would conflict with the results of recent appeals and could set a precedent for further development of land beyond the village boundary.

They argued that neighbouring Chaucer Court was already a congested area with insufficient parking space, which has restricted access for service vehicles on numerous occasions.

Walkers, schoolchildren and horse riders used the adjacent bridle paths which converge at the site entrance, raising safety concerns.

Opponents also claimed the development would cause harm to the rural setting of the village, the openness of the site, the special character of the conservation area and the settings of nearby listed buildings. Supporters said businesses and the school needed the village population to increase so that local services continued to be supported, particularly as Ewelme has an ageing population.

They said the design of the house was in keeping with neighbouring buildings and its scale would not harm views of the countryside or village from the footpath.

They also said the driveway on to the bridleway has been carefully planned to avoid walkers and horse riders.