Nativity walk

Monday, 09 December 2019
THE journey of Mary and Joseph to Bethlehem is to be recreated in Ewelme.
Rev Stephen Cousins and two donkeys will lead the event on Christmas Eve.
He will set off at noon from the recreation ground and walk to the Shepherd’s Hut pub, where landlord Gary Flux has agreed to play the part of the innkeeper.
There will be a number of stops along the way for short readings and carols.
