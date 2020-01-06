Monday, 06 January 2020

Trio accused of poaching

THREE men have appeared in court in connection with alleged poaching between Ewelme and Nuffield on December 22.

Matthew Beach, 37, of Hithermoor Road, Staines, Surrey, and Edwin Smith, 23, of Coldharbour Lane, Egham, are charged with coming from land possessing articles for killing/taking game, entering land as a trespasser at night with poaching equipment and trespass on land at night and taking/destroying a rabbit or rabbits.

Micky Smith, 35, of Sutton Lane, Slough, is charged with coming from land possessing articles for killing/taking game, trespass on land at night, taking/destroying a rabbit or rabbits and entering land as a trespasser at night and taking/destroying game.

The men appeared at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Christmas Eve and were remanded on conditional bail to appear again on February 27.

