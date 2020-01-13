Monday, 13 January 2020

Exploiting history

THE village of Ewelme has found an unusual way to promote itself.

The parish council has supported the use of the crest of Geoffrey Chaucer’s granddaughter on its particulars and will encourage groups in the village to do the same.

Alice Chaucer, Duchess of Suffolk, lived in Ewelme for several years and was buried at St Mary’s Church in the village after her death in 1475.

