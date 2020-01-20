A HOUSE in Goring could be knocked down and three ... [more]
EWELME Parish Council is to reapply to have three buildings in the village listed as assets of community value.
The current designation for the Shepherd’s Hut pub, the Watercress Centre and Ewelme Stores will expire in the spring.
The 2011 Localism Act introduced the scheme, giving communities six months to bid on a property before it can be sold on the open market.
Vera Bird — December 31, 1919 – January 1, 2020
A WOMAN who was responsible for spotting German ... [more]
