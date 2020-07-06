Monday, 06 July 2020

Don’t steal watercress

THIEVES have been told to stop stealing watercress from a nature reserve.

Police are investigating after people were seen repeatedly removing large quantites of cress from the beds in Ewelme.

Visitors are reminded that the site is private and taking the watercress is illegal.

A senior enforcement officer, animal health and farming standards with Oxfordshire County Council said: “It appears the groups visiting the site were from a small. close-knit community and that the watercress was taken for personal consumption. The sale or supply of such produce would be an offence under food law.”

The watercress beds are owned and managed by the Chiltern Society.

