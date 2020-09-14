Pre-school rescued

A £10,000 appeal to prevent the closure of Ewelme Village Pre-School has smashed its target.

More than £6,200 has been raised via a Go Fund Me page. Another £2,355 was raised by staff worked for two weeks for nothing, putting on activities for the children. This was match-funded twice over by Netflix after a parent who works for the streaming service offered to help, making a total of £7,065.

The pre-school, which meets at the village hall and is a registered charity, had said it may be forced to shut by Easter without an injection of cash. It was closed for four months due to the coronavirus pandemic, which resulted in a loss of income and fewer children were registered for this term.

Manager Kerry Gibbon said: “We are over the moon and it’s business as usual. Our numbers have gone from 14 to 24 and I’ve had five more enquiries. It has surpassed all my expectations.”