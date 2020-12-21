Monday, 21 December 2020

Festive trail

A CHRISTMAS trail will be held in Ewelme from today (Friday) until Monday.

Trail maps can be collected from the Shepherd’s Hut pub or Ewelme Village Store.

Visitors are advised to bring a torch for walking after dark.

They are also asked to make a donation to The Porch, an Oxford charity supporting the homeless.

Visit www.justgiving.com/
campaign/christmasatthe
porch

