Festive trail

Children create replica of famous depiction of Jesus
PUPILS in year 6 at Goring Primary School ... [more]
Monday, 21 December 2020
A CHRISTMAS trail will be held in Ewelme from today (Friday) until Monday.
Trail maps can be collected from the Shepherd’s Hut pub or Ewelme Village Store.
Visitors are advised to bring a torch for walking after dark.
They are also asked to make a donation to The Porch, an Oxford charity supporting the homeless.
Visit www.justgiving.com/
campaign/christmasatthe
porch
21 December 2020
