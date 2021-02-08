Monday, 08 February 2021

Return of the Chase

REGISTRATION is now open for this year’s Chiltern Chase in Ewelme on Sunday, June 13.

Hundreds of people usually take part in the multi-terrain challenge, which features race distances of 5km, 10km and 15km.

Organisers say that should the coronavirus restrictions prohibit them from holding the race, they can either provide a full refund or participants can keep their registration fee for the next race or donate it to the Stroke Association, this year’s chosen charity.

The Chiltern Chase has raised more than £100,000 for charity since its inception. Money is also donated to the village’s primary school. To register, visit 
www.chilternchase.org.uk

