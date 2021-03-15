High Sheriff to give talk

LADY JAY of Ewelme is to give a talk about her year as High Sheriff of Oxfordshire next month.

She has lived in the village for more than 20 years and her husband is a former British ambassador to France. She has held a number of jobs in the state and private sectors.

She was made a CBE in 2005 and a Chevalier of the Legion d’Honneur in 2008.

The online event hosted by the Friends of Ewelme Church will take place on April 9. To book your place, visit www.eventbite.co.uk or email friends.of.ewelme.

church@gmail.com