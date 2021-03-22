Monday, 22 March 2021

Barn house

A TIMBER barn in Ewelme could be turned into a three-bedroom house. 

Mark Enfield, of Parsons Lane, wants to convert and extend the building at Fields End Farm to include a driveway and detached garage. 

Ewelme Parish Council has no objections as long as the development doesn’t adversely affect the village conservation area.

South Oxfordshire District Council is due to decide the application by April 21. 

