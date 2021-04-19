Monday, 19 April 2021

Challenge put back

THE date of this year’s Chiltern Chase has been put back.

The multi-terrain challenge in Ewelme was meant to take place on Sunday, June 13 but has now been moved to Sunday, July 4.

Last year it was cancelled due to the coronavirus
pandemic.

Hundreds of people usually take part in the challenge, which features race of 5km, 10km and 15km.

Organisers say that should the coronavirus restrictions prohibit them from holding the event, entrants can claim a full refund, use their registration fee next year or donate it to the Stroke Association, this year’s chosen charity.

The Chiltern Chase has raised more than £100,000 for charity since its inception. Money is also donated to the village’s primary school.

To register, visit
www.chilternchase.org.uk

