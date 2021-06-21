Festival talk

Woman finishes 847-mile charity walk 5 stone lighter
Monday, 21 June 2021
EWELME’S annual village meeting will take place at the village hall on Tuesday, July 6 from 7.30pm.
It will discuss arrangements for the Festival of Ewelme for the Queen’s Jubilee weekend, traffic initiatives, wilding and brook management.
Residents can suggest topics for discussion by emailing clerk@ewelmepc.org.uk
21 June 2021
