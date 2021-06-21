Monday, 21 June 2021

Festival talk

EWELME’S annual village meeting will take place at the village hall on Tuesday, July 6 from 7.30pm.

It will discuss arrangements for the Festival of Ewelme for the Queen’s Jubilee weekend, traffic initiatives, wilding and brook management.

Residents can suggest topics for discussion by emailing clerk@ewelmepc.org.uk

