Villagers in virtual pilgrimage

A VIRTUAL pilgrimage from Ewelme to Canterbury raised more than £5,500 for St Mary the Virgin Church.

A number of villagers all walked 120 miles — the total distance from Alice Chaucer’s tomb at St Mary’s to Canterbury Cathedral — over two months.

Noelle Stallard, 72, who lives in Ewelme, organised the walk as most of the church’s normal fundraising events were cancelled due to the pandemic.

She said: “People weren’t able to come and visit the church and we were short of funds — even now we are not allowed to have visitors inside the church.

“We encouraged people to walk along the beautiful paths we have in Ewelme.

“Most of the people who took part finished the distance by the date we had planned, so it was really successful. Our youngest pilgrim was four years old.”

Mrs Stallard, who walked the distance with her husband Matthew and Welsh collie Bonnie, added: “We were overwhelmed with the response. Everyone was really generous and more than 50 people donated.

“A lot of people who couldn’t actually walk the whole distance decided to donate and in a difficult year of restrictions, it is fantastic to receive these vital funds for our beautiful church.

“We are hoping that we might organise a real pilgrimage to Canterbury in the summer or autumn.”

The Friends of Ewelme Church are planning to celebrate when all the coronavirus restrictions have been lifted.

Alice Chaucer was a granddaughter of the English poet Geoffrey Chaucer. After her death in 1475 she was buried in St Mary’s. Church where her cadaver tomb monument with her effigy survives fully intact.