Service views

Monday, 19 July 2021

RESIDENTS of Ewelme have been asked for opinions on how to improve the bus service to and from the village.

Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, is asking for feedback on various routes, including Henley to Didcot via Ewelme.

Comments should be emailed to the parish council at clerk@ewelmepc.org.uk

