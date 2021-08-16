Monday, 16 August 2021

Bridge repair

A BRIDGE on the boundary between Ewelme and Benson is to be repaired.

It will be closed on August 23 and 24 to allow for the wooden decking to be replaced as it is rotting.

Brook Street, Benson Road and Cottesmore Lane in proximity of the bridge will also be closed for 24 hours during the work.

