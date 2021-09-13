Monday, 13 September 2021

Church hosts flower festival

EWELME Flower Festival will take place at the village church on Saturday and Sunday, September 25 and 26.

It is organised by a team of local arrangers and a harvest festival service will be held at 11am on the Sunday.

Entry costs £2 per person.

On Friday, September 24, Chelsea Flower Show gold medal winner Martin Cook will give a talk at the church.

Tickets costs £15 and are available from Ewelme Village Store, Derry’s Den in Benson or by emailing friends.of.ewelme.church@
gmail.com

All proceeds from both events go to the church. 

