Church hosts flower festival

Monday, 13 September 2021
EWELME Flower Festival will take place at the village church on Saturday and Sunday, September 25 and 26.
It is organised by a team of local arrangers and a harvest festival service will be held at 11am on the Sunday.
Entry costs £2 per person.
On Friday, September 24, Chelsea Flower Show gold medal winner Martin Cook will give a talk at the church.
Tickets costs £15 and are available from Ewelme Village Store, Derry’s Den in Benson or by emailing friends.of.ewelme.church@
gmail.com
All proceeds from both events go to the church.
