Shop vacancy

Ex-PM tells football girls to keep going like tennis star
FORMER Prime Minister Theresa May urged girls to ... [more]
Monday, 27 September 2021
EWELME village store needs a Saturday manager.
The Parson’s Lane shop, which is not-for-profit community initiative, is looking for someone to serve customers, operate the till, supervise staff and work in the tearoom.
To apply, email shop manager Sarah Maine on srhmaine@aol.com
27 September 2021
More News:
Ex-PM tells football girls to keep going like tennis star
FORMER Prime Minister Theresa May urged girls to ... [more]
POLL: Have your say