Monday, 08 November 2021

Church talk

NIGEL REES will give a talk called “From gravestones to graffiti” at Ewelme village hall on November 19 at 7.30pm.

The event has been organsied by the Friends of Ewelme Church to raise money for maintenance of the building.

Tickets cost £15 and can be bought from Ewelme Village Store or Derry’s Den in Benson or email friends.of.
ewelme.church@gmail.com 

