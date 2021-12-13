Monday, 13 December 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Chase open

REGISTRATION is now open for next year’s Chiltern Chase in Ewelme.

The multi-terrain challenge, which features race distances of 5km, 10km and 15km, will take place on Sunday, June 12.

The event has raised more than £100,000 for charity since its inception. This year’s proceeds were split equally between Ewelme Primary School and the Stroke Association.

To register, visit 
www.chilternchase.org.uk

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33