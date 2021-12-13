Chase open

REGISTRATION is now open for next year’s Chiltern Chase in Ewelme.

The multi-terrain challenge, which features race distances of 5km, 10km and 15km, will take place on Sunday, June 12.

The event has raised more than £100,000 for charity since its inception. This year’s proceeds were split equally between Ewelme Primary School and the Stroke Association.

To register, visit

www.chilternchase.org.uk