Village carols

Man who killed mother cleared of murder due to his insanity
A MAN who killed his mother because he was ... [more]
Monday, 20 December 2021
CAROL singing will take place at School Green, Ewelme, on Tuesday from 5pm.
The singers will be accompanied by the Roke and Benson Brass band.
Participants are advised to bring a torch and hot drinks as there won’t be any refreshments.
To receive a copy of the carol sheet, email
srhmaine@aol.com
20 December 2021
More News:
Man who killed mother cleared of murder due to his insanity
A MAN who killed his mother because he was ... [more]
School raises £4,000 as village hall craft fair returns
ABOUT 600 people attended the Goring Craft Fair. ... [more]
POLL: Have your say