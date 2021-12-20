Monday, 20 December 2021

Village carols

CAROL singing will take place at School Green, Ewelme, on Tuesday from 5pm.

The singers will be accompanied by the Roke and Benson Brass band.

Participants are advised to bring a torch and hot drinks as there won’t be any refreshments.

To receive a copy of the carol sheet, email
srhmaine@aol.com

