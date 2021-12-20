Monday, 20 December 2021

Cress quiz

NEXT year’s Ewelme watercress beds quiz will be held at the village hall on January 29 at 7pm.

The organisers have decided to limit the number of entrants due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The proceeds will go towards work on the cress beds, a nature reserve.

Tickets cost £10 and can be bought by emailing ewelme@icloud.com

