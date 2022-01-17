Green grant

THE minibus service run by the Fish volunteer ... [more]
Monday, 17 January 2022
TEN solar panels are to be installed at the watercress beds in Ewelme.
The nature reserve has been awarded a grant of £2,043 by Oxfuture, a partnership of Oxford City Council, Oxfordshire County Council and social enterprise Lowcarbon Hub.
This will cover a quarter of the cost of installing the 375Wp photovoltaic panels in the south-west facing roof of the visitor centre in The Street.
The project has already received a grant from county councillor Freddie Van Mierlo’s priority fund.
17 January 2022
